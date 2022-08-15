Dismay as travellers gain entry to Wednesbury's historic beauty spot as £200,000 official Smethwick site stands empty

Travellers have gained entry to Church Hill, Wednesbury

Residents and councillors were dismayed to see more than 15 caravans gain entry to the green space near the town centre.

The green space has historic significance for being where Methodist Church founders Charles and John Wesley spoke to crowds 33 times in the 18th Century, even facing down rioters on one visit.

Wednesbury North Councillor Luke Giles told the Express and Star he was disappointed the travellers ignored other sites and chose Church Hill.

He said: "Sandwell Council built a travellers park in Black Patch, Smethwick, which is rarely used which is really disappointing because it was built so they would not turn up at places like Church Hill.

"It is the mess they leave behind which is the problem, Church Hill is a green space which residents enjoy using, there is the Wesley Stone in the middle, but now they will stay away because of the travellers, its not fair."

The first of the vans gained entry to Church Hill this afternoon and then more caravans and lorries followed.

Councillor Giles said: "They come to places like Church Hill instead of the official camp built for them because they have to pay a deposit in case they make a mess, this obviously puts them off.

"Something needs to be done to stop this problem blighting areas like Wednesbury."

Fellow Wednesbury North Councillor Elaine Costigan said: "Wardens have been called and will make their way to Church Hill, and they have been reported."

Sandwell Council’s transit site at Boulton Road, Smethwick – which cost £200,000 and opened in 2017 – has been used once in the past year for 12 days.