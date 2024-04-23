Fresh homes plan for abandoned Wednesbury factory site approved

The move will see seven terraced homes built in Addison Street near Wednesbury High Street after an application was approved by Sandwell Council.

The land had been empty for several years before plans to finally do something with the land were approved by the local authority in 2015.

But while planners gave the thumbs up nearly nine years ago, little to nothing has been carried out with the layout and size of the homes, garden and driveways all redrawn several times since first being put forward in 2015.

The plans were put forward again in 2022 with a different layout and approved again by Sandwell Council before a new plan with another revised layout was put forward by developer Dhaliwal 75 last month.