New Wednesbury park run is up and running but desperate for volunteers

Since its launch at the start of the year the Saturday morning the keep-fit activity is steadily growing and is so far attracting 60-70 participants each week with some travelling from across the country to try out the 5K route at the site in Brunswick Park Road.

Volunteers Chris Davis, Laura Davis with Shelly Williams

Now founders Deborah and Bob Hopkins, who grew up in the area, say they are desperate for more volunteers and are appealing for residents on the doorstep to get on board by donning their trainers to exercise, beat isolation, make new friends or simply give their time to support the event.

Wednesbury's Brunswick Park Park Run participants make new friends

It got off the ground on January 13 with the help of £4,000 funding awarded by Friends of Brunswick Park and Sandwell Council of Voluntary Organisations to cover the cost of equipment including signs and high visibly vests.

Wednesbury's Brunswick Park Park Run volunteers giving a warm welcome to runners

Brunswick Park's run organiser Deborah Hopkins says: "I'm an avid park runner and we also had our wedding photos taken in Brunswick Park. We moved to Telford but just wanted to give something back to the Wednesbury community. It took me about two years to get it up and running, but its happening and it's great.

"It is totally volunteer-led, but we believe local people don't know what Park Run is and and don't know it is actually here in Wednesbury and available for them too join. You don't have to be a runner simply come along to run or walk, get some exercise, meet people, overcome loneliness particularly if you've lost a loved one.

"Come with friends and go for some breakfast afterwards. It's a free weekly 5K timed event. We've had a steady 60-70 runners and walkers per event since starting on January 13. It starts at 9am at the football field."

To volunteer email via brunswickpark@parkrun.com and more details are available on parkrun.org.uk/brunswickpark and Facebook.

"This event has been getting contact from people from all over the country who want to come and try it out. You don't have to spend a penny and you don't have to come every week," she adds.

There is no junior park run, however, Bloxwich Park Run hosts an event for children, aged four for 14.