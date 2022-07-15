'Incredible' musicians to perform in Sandwell as jazz festival makes its return

Launching the Birmingham, Sandwell & Westside Jazz Festival, The Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones, with the Siomon Spillett Quartet, at Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The Birmingham, Sandwell and Westside Jazz Festival – now in its 38th year – started up on Friday and will run until July 24, boasting 19 performances.

And most performances – at various sites in the borough – will be free to attend with many also being live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council which is supporting the festival, said: "This summer is so exciting with both the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the jazz festival just around the corner. These international events will showcase on the world stage what a proud, friendly and diverse place Sandwell is.

“It’s a great time to shine a light on our rich diversity, culture and heritage and celebrate Sandwell as a bostin' place that is home to bostin' people.”

The Simon Spillett Quartet kicked things off at the Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery, followed by The Shufflepack at the Lightwoods Park Bandstand in Bearwood, before finishing with Alan Barnes and Dave Newton and West Bromwich's central library.

On Saturday, Florence Joelle will perform at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery whilst New Street Authors – and later B.D Lenz from the USA – will perform at Blackheath Library.

A day later and the Shakedown Brothers will perform at Bromwich Hall (Manor House) in Stone Cross, followed by The Shufflepack at Thimblemill Library in Smethwick.

The Chris Bowden Quartet will perform on July 18 at Great Bridge Library, with Grandma's Biscuit Tin on at Cradley Heath Library on July 20, Playing Django at Great Barr Library on July 21 and Apex Jazz and Swing Band at Bleakhouse Library in Oldbury on July 22.

Other acts include Val Wiseman at Wednesbury Library on July 23, The Nitecrawlers at Haden Hill House in Cradley Heath on July 24 followed by John Hemming and The Jazz Lobbyists at Oak House Museum in West Bromwich on the same day.

Meanwhile the Neil Coley Big Bang will perform at Central Library in West Bromwich with tickets costing £10.

Councillor Laura Rollins, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: "The festival will be a real showcase of talent, bringing high-quality entertainment to our communities for everyone to enjoy.”