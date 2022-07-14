Sandwell refuse collectors vote to strike during the Commonwealth Games

Refuse workers striking in Sandwell

Staff have rejected a Serco pay offer and industrial action raises the nightmare scenario of rubbish piling high in the streets as visitors from across the world visit the new Aquatic Centre in Smethwick.

An estimated 125,000 households will impacted during Commonwealth Games when workers strike on July 28 - the opening day of the Games - July 29, August 4, 5 and 8.

GMB members today voted overwhelmingly to back strike action at Serco Sandwell, the provider of refuse collection services across Sandwell Borough.

The ballot result was 95 per cent of GMB members, working across Serco refuse services, backed strike action after weeks of Serco top brass failing to recognise the work and contribution of local refuse workers.

Justine Jones, GMB Organiser, said: "Strike action is a last resort, but Serco top brass have forced the hand of hundreds of hard-working local refuse workers.

"Our members have asked for nothing more than a fair pay rise, after keeping communities here in Sandwell clean and safe throughout the pandemic."

She added: "Serco returned million-pound profits during Covid-19, all GMB members are asking for is a pay deal that helps them keep their heads above water through a cost-of-living crisis.

“The eyes of the world will be on our area during the Commonwealth Games, it’s a shame that Serco have put the bottom line before their own workforce and community in this way.