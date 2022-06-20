Oldbury company rolls out funfair as thanks to workers and supporters for help during pandemic

Enjoying a funfair staff members with (right) Select Lifestyles owner Nick Horton, at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich

Even the occasional downpour did not dampen the enthusiasm of those taking part.

People were given a taste of candy-floss and fun on big rides, the carousel, bumper cars and ghost train as the fair rolled into Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich for the special "thank you" event.

The company is a care provider for adults with learning difficulties and associated conditions and helps people live fulfilling lives.

It operates supported living premises throughout the Black Country as well as day centres.

Steve Lear, sales and marketing manager, said: "The owner, Nick Horton wanted to give staff and service users a thanks for what they did and had to face during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Nick paid for the event and offered the free day out to more than 170 service users and 400 staff as well as to their family and friends.

"Unfortunately, it rained on Saturday but the weather did not dampen the spirits and enthusiasm of those who came along to enjoy the fun day out.

"It was the first event of this kind to be staged by Select Lifestyles and we hope that it will be the first of many to come.

"Nick wanted to say thank you to all our staff and our service users for all they did and had to put up with through the pandemic