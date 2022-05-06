Government appointed Commissioner of Sandwell Council outlines his vision for authority

Kim Bromley-Derry CBE

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities appointed Kim Bromley-Derry CBE in March after years of turbulence at the council which has had six leaders and three chief executives in two years.

In a letter to partners of the council, obtained by the Express and Star, Mr Bromley-Derry explained how he envisages the future of the authority.

He said: "I was appointed by the Government as one of two Commissioners to ensure our improvement journey in Sandwell continues. I wanted to explain a bit more about how this will work.

"I have been appointed by the Secretary of State as managing director commissioner and will continue to provide strategic direction to the council.

"I am working with Jim Taylor, the second commissioner, to provide corporate grip and address some of the longstanding issues identified by our external auditor, Grant Thornton."

Mr Bromley-Derry is being paid £1,200 per day and Mr Taylor is getting £1,000, they are expected to be in their roles for two years.

Mr Dromley-Derry believes the Government intervention differs than that at other failing authorities including Liverpool and Rotherham.

He said: "As Commissioners, we are required to report directly to the Secretary of State for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on the improvement progress in the Council.

"The first report is due within three months. This is a different arrangement to Government intervention in local authorities in other parts of the country, in that the ‘managing director’ part of my role means I am retaining many of the same functions I held as interim chief executive.

"This is recognition that we have already started to make the required improvements, and I hope will provide continuity as we work with you. Our sound financial position also provides a good foundation on which to progress."

He added; "Whilst our improvement journey is about changing the way we work, and our organisational culture, we will not lose sight of the underlying purpose of all this – to provide high quality services to our residents and businesses.

"Jim and I as Commissioners, our senior management team and political leadership are all hugely ambitious for Sandwell.

"We want to continue to work with you to shape a borough where people have better paid jobs, increased skills and opportunities. We are completely committed to delivering the bold plans in our regeneration pipeline and to capitalising on the opportunities presented by the Commonwealth Games to drive growth and celebrate Sandwell."

Mr Bromley-Derry and Mr Taylor are supported by a small team of civil servants, led by chief of staff Ben Grubb. The leader of Sandwell Council currently is Councillor Kerry Carmichael, the Labour Councillor for Blackheath.