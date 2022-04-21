Tempers flare during "a messy evening" at Sandwell Council House as Labour leader given massive vote of confidence

Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Kerrie Carmichael

Chairing the full council meeting an exasperated Deputy Mayor Richard Jones ended proceedings by saying "its been a messy evening".

Reading a pre-written speech Acting Conservative Sandwell leader Councillor Archer Williams caused uproar by saying Councillor Carmichael's leadership "would make Stalin smile".

The Princes End Tory withdrew the comment but then compared Sandwell Council and its leader to Victorian Highwaymen stealing "local residents' dreams".

Deputy Mayor Richard Jones had to remind Councillor Williams to use the word "allegedly" as his comments were bordering on slanderous before forcing him to end the speech after noticing there were pages left unread.

Williams had submitted a motion calling for the leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, to be removed and all the cabinet to resign.

With only four Conservative Councillors in the chamber the motion never stood a chance of succeeding however Labour and Tory councillors took the opportunity to have a row over procedures.

Labour councillors used a convention to close the debate down by getting five councillors to say the vote should be held immediately, a named vote was called for and Labour easily won as it was in effect a vote of confidence on Councillor Carmichael's leadership.

Councillor Williams, who confirmed he writes his own speeches, wanted to go on record to say just because he disagreed with the Labour leader of Sandwell Council that did not mean he did not respect her.