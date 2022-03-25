Sandwell Valley unveils rainbow crossing to celebrate diversity

Sandwell Council Equalities Network member Rebecca Still, Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Chair of the Sandwell Council’s Equalities Committee, Councillor Richard Jones and Equalities Network member Scott Lee

The colourful pedestrian crossing is located on the hill leading to Sandwell Park Farm on Salters Lane.

It incorporates the traditional rainbow Pride flag to represent the LGBQT+ community, with a chevron of black and white stripes to represent people of colour, as well as blue, pink and white for transgender people.

The white also symbolises those who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.

Deputy Mayor of Sandwell and chair of the council’s equalities committee, Councillor Richard Jones welcomed the crossing's installation as a way to increase awareness and make it clear that Sandwell is a place of tolerance and respect for people of all backgrounds.

“We want to show wider support for our diverse communities in Sandwell and make it clear that everyone is welcome here," he said.

"This is a brilliant location, it’s iconic and a good reflection of where we live.”