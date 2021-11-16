Sandwell Council leader steps down after six months in role

Councillor Rajbir Singh has stood down as leader of Sandwell Council

Councillor Rajbir Singh, who was elected leader of the crisis-stricken Labour-run authority in May, says he can no longer balance the demands of council leadership with family and business responsibilities.

The council has had five different leaders in less than three years and is mired in scandal.

In a statement, the Bristnall ward councillor said: "I regret to announce that I am resigning as leader of Sandwell Council with immediate effect.

“It has been an enormous privilege to lead Sandwell and I am proud of the progress made in transforming the council into one that puts residents first.

“Being leader is also an incredibly time intensive job that requires total dedication.

"After much thought during a family holiday in India, I have come to the conclusion that I cannot continue to balance the heavy demands of council leadership with the responsibilities I also have to my young family and my businesses.

“It has been huge privilege to serve my community at such a young age and one day in the future when my personal circumstances are different, could seek opportunities to serve the community.

“It is in the best interests of residents that I stand aside now so that another councillor can step up to the challenge of leadership.

“I’d like to offer my huge thanks to the residents of Sandwell and colleagues in the council for their support and wish the council every success in the future.”

Deputy leader Councillor Maria Crompton will again take over as interim leader.

In a message to Labour group members, Councillor Crompton said: "I would like to thank Rajbir for his service and leadership over the past six months.

"I will be stepping up to take over the responsibilities of leader to ensure business continuity and building on the foundations of his work as leader.

"It’s important that we continue with ‘business as usual’ and ensure stability in the running of the council following Rajbir's decision to step down for personal reasons."