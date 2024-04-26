Tributes to Honorary Alderman of Sandwell, who has died aged 84

Members of Sandwell Council have said their thoughts are with Tony's family and friends after his passing, aged 84, on April 15, 2024,

Born in July 1939, Mr Ward represented the Charlemont with Grove Vale ward for 11 years until 2014 (Charlemont – 2003 and Charlemont with Grove Vale 2004 – 2014) retiring as an Independent Councillor in 2014.

He served on the Finance Scrutiny Committee, Planning Committee, Standards Committee and Children's Services, as well as being the Deputy Chair of the West Midlands Fire Authority for seven years and served for three years as the Chairman.

He was said to be a pivotal member, for many years, of the Hamstead Colliery and the Hamstead Miners Memorial Trust, serving as Chairperson and Treasurer.

Following his service as a councillor, he was named as an Honorary Alderman on January 13, 2015.

Councillors will be invited to pay tribute to Tony at the next full council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 21.