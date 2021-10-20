Mass protest on behalf of bin collectors in Sandwell

By Megan Archer-FoxSandwellPublished:

Dozens of angry protesters were outside Sandwell Town Hall – fighting against the 'bullying' faced by bin collectors.

There was a protest outside Sandwell Council House
There was a protest outside Sandwell Council House

The demonstration comes ahead of the next bin strike which will see more than 100 refuse collectors walk out on Friday October 22.

Friday will be the fourth day of industrial action by Sandwell’s refuse collectors after the firm Serco failed to address bullying and safety concerns.

Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said: "Today’s protest shows the people of Sandwell have got their refuse collector’s backs.

"Despite Serco’s big talk, the job is still unsafe, and the bullying continues.

"We urge bosses to speak to GMB, allay our members’ legitimate health and safety concerns and avoid further disruption for the people of Sandwell."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Megan Archer-Fox

By Megan Archer-Fox

Chief Reporter@MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer-fox@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News