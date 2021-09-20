Cosmic comic looks back on Tales of Quarantine

Adam Bagley has contributed to Tales from the Quarantin

But for artist Adam Bagley, from Rowley Regis, and his fellow creatives, it has been exactly that because after more than a years' worth of work they have produced Tales from the Quarantine, a comic anthology put together to raise money for charities.

The anthology is the result of a fundraising initiative, first launched in March last year, as a response to the worldwide lockdown measures.

Every page of the 200-page comic book is a self-contained story exploring the theme of isolation.

Action, fantasy, horror and science-fiction genres feature within its pages, along with real-life vignettes intertwined with introspection, humour, passion and drama.

And not only that, Tales from the Quarantine has added to its list of record-breaking achievements by becoming the first comic in space.

On August 26, at at1.13pm, a digitised version was sent across the cosmos via a US-based METI radio array.

A total of 400 comic book writers, artists, colourists and letterers – including more than 100 Eisner, Emmy, Hugo and Ringo award winners and nominees – from 60 different countries have come together to donate their time and talent.

Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Hannah Berry (former UK comics laureate), Ed Brubaker (DC, Marvel), PJ Holden (2000 AD), Staz Johnson (Robin, Catwoman) and Declan Shalvey (Thunderbolts) are just some of the household names from the world of comics and graphic novels participating in the project.

Mr Bagley was named early on as a phase one contributor – and it has since been revealed he has written and illustrated three compelling tales for the book.

“Tales from the Quarantine is a unique, exciting and ambitious comic book project, the likes of which has never been seen before," he said.

"I’m in awe of how it became a reality. Its global success and all it has achieved for good causes.

"The involvement of top-tier talent from all over the world is staggering and I’m proud to be representing the Black Country within its pages.”

One hundred per cent of net profit from sales of the anthology – first created and organiser by Frazer Brown, of Red Cabin Comics – will be donated to charities The Hero Initiative, Last Year’s Rent Fund and NHS Charities Together, in support of vital services provided during current global health concerns.

Initially only available via a crowdfunding website, Tales from the Quarantine can now be pre-ordered at tales-from-the-quarantine.backerkit.com/hosted_preorders/304979 until October 31. Any remaining stock will stay on sale until it is gone.