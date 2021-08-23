Three workers seriously injured after falling from underneath M5

Long-running works have been ongoing at the Oldbury Viaduct.

One man is understood to have landed in a canal and the other two on a towpath after falling as they worked to repair Oldbury Viaduct between Junctions 1 and 2 of the motorway.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 14 and resulted in all work being stopped as an investigation into what happened was launched. Details have only now been confirmed.

Work is being carried out underneath the motorway following a long-running scheme to repair the Oldbury Viaduct which caused two years of roadworks at the junction.

Two of the injured men worked for subcontractors of Worcestershire-based VolkerLaser.

Kelly Harding, from the firm, said: "Two individuals working for one of VolkerLaser’s subcontractors were injured following an incident on site at the M5 in Oldbury.

"The matter is being investigated internally and by the HSE. Our thoughts and best wishes are with the individuals concerned."

Adrian Oulds, head of service delivery at Highways England, which manages the motorway and the Oldbury Viaduct project, said: “We’re aware of an incident that took place over the weekend underneath the M5 Oldbury and we’re providing support to the staff involved. Following the incident, all works were immediately stopped.

"We’re looking into the circumstances around the incident."