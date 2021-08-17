Sandwell leisure centre staff set to hold more strikes

Portway Lifestyle Centre

Swimming instructors, lifeguards, receptionists and other staff at Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT) will walk out on Monday.

It will be the third time this year strikes have been held as part of a long-running row over changes unions say will affect the pay of around 280 staff. SLT has been accused of using "fire and rehire tactics".

Sandwell Council leader Rajbir Singh attacked the company, which runs nine centres on its behalf, over the treatment of staff in June.

Unison has urged the authority to help settle the dispute ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, threatening the "embarrassment of strikes" during the Games.

The council has commissioned SLT to run a new £73m aquatics centre in Smethwick, which will be used for the first time at the event.

Unison Sandwell branch secretary Tony Barnsley said: "Employees have been left with no choice but to continue with strike action until the dispute is fixed. The trust needs to see sense and restore employees’ terms and conditions immediately.

“Sandwell Council must also step in and help resolve the dispute. It cannot afford the embarrassment of strikes when the aquatic centre is used for the Commonwealth Games.”