'Horrendous': Swarms of flies plaguing West Bromwich residents near rubbish tips

Flies have caused misery for residents.

Homeowners in Harvills Hawthorn, West Bromwich, have had to keep their windows and doors closed in a bid to escape the invasion of flies.

Others have had to resort to putting up sticky fly traps around their homes to try to put an end to the nightmare.

The flies are thought to be coming from nearby waste transfer stations, run by Serco and Biffa, and the complaints have prompted an investigation by the Environment Agency and Sandwell Council.

People living nearby say the problem has become worse over the last couple of months and it has left them unable to ventilate their homes during the summer - and a pandemic. Environment Agency officers have visited some homes to see the scale of the problem.

Grandmother Liz Bevan, of St Paul's Crescent, said the situation was "horrendous".

The GP receptionist, 60, said: "Over the last couple of months it has been especially bad, the worst I've seen. I can't open the doors.

"We've got patio doors at the back, we got it kitted out for my granddaughters to sit out but they can't. They scream, there are that many flies.

"You go to bed and you've got flies buzzing around your head. And it's not just one. You sit down to have food or a cup of tea and there's a fly in it. I've got fly papers, it's disgusting but I'll try anything."

The Environment Agency is investigating.

Serco said "challenges" had led to a build-up of rubbish at the site on Bagnall Street but that workers were trying to remove as much as possible. A Biffa site on Chimney Street, Tipton, is also being investigated.

The Environment Agency and Sandwell Council said it treated complaints about flies seriously.

Dave Lynas, Serco contract manager, said: “The waste transfer station holds household waste and recycling collected across the borough of Sandwell as part of our waste partnership with Sandwell Council, prior to its onward disposal.

“Wider challenges within the waste industry have caused an impact to the site but we have been prioritising the removal of general waste and our hauliers are supplying as many vehicles as possible to facilitate this.

“Additionally, the centre is equipped to deliver a regular application of fly killer to manage any pest problem and an odour and dust suppression system to reduce smells.

The tip is on Bagnall Street.

“We will be working with the Environment Agency on any additional recommendations and will keep Sandwell Council updated.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We can confirm that we are investigating reports about problems of odour and from flies at permitted waste sites in West Bromwich.

“We take all reports of pollution very seriously and ask residents if they have concerns to call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60. Our officers are working with Sandwell Council to alleviate the issues.”

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “The council has received complaints from residents about odour and flies in the area.

“We take these complaints very seriously and are currently monitoring the site. Following the Environment Agency’s recent visit, we’ve asked to see their recommendations.

“And we have asked Serco management to ensure they comply with these.”