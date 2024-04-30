Heatwaves – and why not enough is being done to tackle future dangers as summers get hotter

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), led by Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, said the Government’s response to its report on heat resilience and sustainable cooling “falls short” or is “lacking clarity” on certain points.

In the paper published in January, the group of cross-bench MPs outlined how rising temperatures could affect the health of the British population as well as contribute to UK emissions due to increased energy use from air conditioning.

The MPs warned that the UK’s housing stock is not designed to cope with excessive heat, with millions of homes already experiencing summertime overheating.