Fed up with 'cold' snap? Met Office reveals when the region will get warmer

The first couple of weeks of April lulled us into a false sense of security, with max temperatures lingering around 14C to 18C.

The region's occasional overnight frost and the average daytime temperatures of around 9C that followed came as a shock to many who were preparing - gleefully - to welcome in the warmer weather.

Met Office statistics are, unsurprisingly, showing that this month has been wetter than average for this time of year (so far, April's rainfall has been around 27 per cent higher than usual).

But our current daytime highs of around 9C to 12C have actually not been that far off - the average high for some parts of the region for April is around 13C, with lows of around 3C.

Thanks to those first warm weeks, it's looking like April as a whole has been warmer than average.

Amy Bokota, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s been a month of two halves where it’s been quite warm for the first half, and then quite cool up until now, and then it’s expecting to warm back up again.

“So on the whole, it’ll probably be on the warmer side of average."

While Amy said that the last couple of weeks have been on the cooler side - she said that the dull weather has probably been impacting people's outlook.

She continued: “It’s been quite a dull month – duller than it should be on average – so there’s been less sunshine around, so that kind of impacts what people feel with the weather as well.

“It’s been mainly unsettled and changeable, so I think that just sort of feeds into people’s interpretation of what the weather feels like.”

Thankfully, this week it's looking like temperatures will begin to climb again, with highs of around 16C from Tuesday.

But the clouds don't seem to be going anywhere, and Amy warned that it might not be the "glorious heatwave" people are hoping for ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.