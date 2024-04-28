MP calls for further action at site of former Dudley care home after residents' fly-tip complaints

He has teamed up with Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley to answer complaints from residents on the Milking Bank estate and Earls Keep over debris from the former building on Dibdale Road which closed suddenly in March 2022.

The site was then in breach of planning permission when it was being advertised for use as a ‘hotel’ online when it only had permission for use as a care home.

Problems continued when the site was left unsecured and became a magnet for antisocial behaviour but in January the council intervened at Mr Longhi's request to board up the site and send the bill to the landowners.

The council recently gave the owners until Tuesday to clear the site, but after the deadline passed officers committed to removing the rubbish and again sending the bill to the landowners.

Mr Longhi said: “It’s clear to me that this landowner has no care for any neighbours or the values we all stand for.

"We should not tolerate this behaviour in our community and I’m very impressed with how the council has stepped in to support local people.”