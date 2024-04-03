Noddy Holder's wife to reveal how she turned true life experiences into critically acclaimed fiction novels at free event in the Black Country

Rock ‘n roll author Suzan Holder will be appearing at Wordsley Library on April 29 at 6.30pm.

The TV presenter has written two romantic comedies with a musical theme – one featuring a Beatles fan and the other involving a mystery about Elvis Presley.

From an embarrassing encounter with a Beatle to being dramatically rescued by a Mississippi motorcycle cop, she will reveal how she turned her true life experiences into critically acclaimed fiction novels published by HarperCollins.

The journalist turned author is also a magazine columnist and news commentator on a variety of TV channels.

Suzan was born in Halesowen and worked as a reporter on local newspapers in the Midlands before moving into television production.

She met her husband while working on Central Television's late night debate show Central Weekend Live in 1989.

She moved to Granada Television in Manchester to continue her career and became executive producer of the ITV daytime show Loose Women.

‘Shake It Up, Beverley’ tells the story of a Beatles-mad single mum who gets herself into all sorts of trouble when she tries internet dating.

Suzan said: “At one point poor Bev discovers her antics are being discussed on a daytime TV talk show, as I used to be the executive producer of ITV’s Loose Women I expect you can figure out where I got that idea."

An eventful trip to Memphis inspired Suzan’s second book ‘Rock n’ Rose’ where a young girl heads to Memphis, Tennessee to solve a family mystery connected to Elvis.

She said: “Some of the craziest things that happen to the main character in that book really did happen to me, and I’ll be going into more detail at Wordsley Library. It’s going to be a fun evening.”

Tickets for the event are free and refreshments are included.

Suzan's books will be available to buy and have personally signed.

To book contact Wordsley Library on 01384 812765 or email wordsley.library@gll.org