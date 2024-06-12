Watch: Scaffolding finally being removed at Red House Glass Cone

The scaffolding shrouding the iconic Red House Glass Cone on High Street, Wordsley, was erected as part of a £1.5million regeneration scheme that will see the building reinforced for years to come.

The 18-month project to repair the venue started in July 2023 and saw the building reinforced with a massive amount of internal and external scaffolding.

Now, in a video, taken by the Express & Star, site staff could be seen working to remove the scaffolding layer by layer, holding final checks of the building's exterior prior to completion.