Watch: Scaffolding finally being removed at Red House Glass Cone
Works to restore the Red House Glass Cone to its former glory is finally nearing an end as workers were seen removing the building's scaffolding.
The scaffolding shrouding the iconic Red House Glass Cone on High Street, Wordsley, was erected as part of a £1.5million regeneration scheme that will see the building reinforced for years to come.
The 18-month project to repair the venue started in July 2023 and saw the building reinforced with a massive amount of internal and external scaffolding.
Now, in a video, taken by the Express & Star, site staff could be seen working to remove the scaffolding layer by layer, holding final checks of the building's exterior prior to completion.