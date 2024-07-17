'I'm going to miss you all': Teacher looks back on 23-year career as she prepare to retire

Jane Cradock, 60, of Wordsley, started her teaching career in 2001 when she decided to take up a part-time teaching assistant position at Belle Vue Primary School after enrolling her own children at the school and even attending the establishment herself as a young girl.

After her own two children moved on to secondary school, Jane moved to a full-time role, where she took pride in helping children to enjoy every day of their primary school life.

Now, after 23 years of teaching the community's children, Jane announced her pending retirement on Friday.

Talking about her retirement, Jane said: "I have been here for 23 years, I started in 2001, my children were here so it was really useful really, then they got older I went full time and then I studied to become a higher level teaching assistant.

"To be honest, I don't think it has really hit me yet, the retirement, I have just been so busy, but a lot of parents have been saying 'please don't go' and begging me to stay. I can already tell it's going to be really emotional."