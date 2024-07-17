Watch moment heartless thieves steal man's classic car that was left to him by his dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jonathon Fairclough, a project manager who has lived in Wordsley for over a decade, remembers spending summers all the way back to the 1980s driving across the country for holidays in his dad's beloved Ford Granada Estate 2.8 after his parents bought it.

Sadly, in 2012, Jonathon's dad, David, passed away and left the memory-filled motor to him in his will - which Jonathon has kept ever since.

But on Tuesday the 49-year-old was phoned by his son, Jacob, who informed him that a neighbour spotted the car being packed onto the back of a flatbed truck, mistakenly thinking Jonathon had decided to sell it.

CCTV footage captured the moment his beloved car was stolen. Image: Jonathon Fairclough

Rushing back home, they checked their CCTV cameras stationed on the front of his house, which showed a white truck being driven up his street towards his home before leaving shortly afterwards with the dark blue estate on the back.

24 hours later, it's still missing.

Jonathon, a father-of-five, made a report to West Midlands Police, whose officers are currently trying to trace the motor.