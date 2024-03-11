Bike seized and youngster warned after 'reckless' riding witnessed by officers in Wordsley

An off-road-bike being ridden along the canal towpath in Wordsley was seized and a a warning issued to the teenage bike rider by police officers who were on foot patrol.

The officers from the Brierley Hill neighbourhood team were on patrol on Thursday March 7 after reports off off-road bikers riding in an anti-social manner in the Wordsley area.

Two boys aged 15 and 17 were stopped after the officers spotted a bike being ridden recklessly along the canal towpath. It was seized and the 15-year-old issued with a warning notice which says further action will be taken if he is caught again.

Neighbourhood policing officer PC Jess Impey said: “We know all about the upset caused by the irresponsible use of off-road bikes so we’re pleased to have seized one of these bikes, which we were aware was being used in a way that was causing a real nuisance to the Wordsley community.

“We’ll take action wherever and whenever we receive reports of this behaviour from residents. We know where the hotspots are and will continue to patrol these areas but we’re especially keen to hear from people who know anybody using these bikes and where they’re being kept.”

She asked the public to help out with information which may include the name and address of the owner of the off road motorbike when known; where the bike is stored; a description of the bike and when and where it is being used including days, times and routes.

If you have any information about bike-related anti-social behaviour in your community, report it online via our website, call 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.