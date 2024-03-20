Watch: 'Everyone rushed out to the street' – Wordsley car repair garage shut after major blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Camp Hill on Tuesday to reports of a fire spreading through Chemix Autocentre garage.

Fire officers arrived on the scene shortly after 9pm, quickly finding a fire in the single-storey garage. Large plumes of smoke billowed from the scene with punters at a nearby pub rushing out to see what was going on.

Seven fire crews responded, with engines from Stourbridge, Dudley, Brierly Hill, Harden Cross, West Bromwich and Tipton all helping douse the flames.

Now, residents of the area have talked about seeing the blaze and the crew's efforts to put it out.

Stuart Ray, head chef at The Glassworks pub, said: "The pub was actually still open at the time. It was quite bad, the fire alarms were blaring from the building and it was about five or ten minutes after the fire alarms started that we saw the large plume of smoke.

"It was actually just all smoke at the start. I think it was around 20 minutes after that that we saw the flames, they were coming from one of the garage doors. Everyone was out on the street watching the fire crews work. It was quite busy."

Firefighters returned to the scene of the blaze through the day to check for potential hotspots

Fire crews worked tirelessly to douse the blaze, with firefighters also evacuating nearby buildings for the safety of residents.

Mr Ray continued: "I'm pretty sure no one was injured, everyone outside was fine. The fire did a lot of damage to the building and a bit to the roof.

"There were quite a few people out on the street near to the cordons, but other than that, everyone is safe, which is obviously good."

A plume of smoke could be seen rising from the buildings roof

Fire crews returned to the scene of the incident on Wednesday to extinguish remaining hotspots, with teams returning to the scene throughout the day.

Seven fire engines and 34 firefighters attended the incident.

Chemix Autocentre is currently closed for businesses, with a re-opening date yet to be set.