Car thief who tried using victims' bank cards kept in custody after admitting crimes

Steve Timmins, 45, from Wordsley, has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of fraud by false representation relating to incidents that took place between February 12 and February 25.

Mr John Brotherton, prosecuting, told Wolverhampton Crown Court how Timmins took two cars without permission, stealing one black Renault Clio from an address in Brierley Hill, also taking £70 in cash and a bank card, which he then attempted to use at a nearby McDonald's.