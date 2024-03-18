Three children and two women taken to hospital after crash crashes into wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Camp Hill in Wordsley just after 1am on Monday following reports of the crash near the Red House Glass Cone.

Three ambulances with a paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, as well as the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car arrived at the scene and found a car which had left the road and collided with a wall.

Five people were inside the car, with a woman having to be cut from the car by West Midlands Fire Service and treated for serious injuries.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment, while the other four occupants, a woman and three children, were taken to Russells Hall Hospital for treatment and assessment for minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Camp Hill in Stourbridge just after 1am.

"Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene where, on arrival, we discovered one car had come off the road and collided with a wall and there were five patients.

"A woman was cut free from the vehicle with the assistance of fire crews before being treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff and conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment with MERIT travelling on board.

"A second female patient and three children were assessed and treated for minor injuries before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital."

The road has remained closed while investigations continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a car hit a wall in Camp Hill, Wordsley, at just after 1am today (18 March).

"A woman has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.

"Another adult and three children have also been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 137 of 18/3/24."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for a comment.