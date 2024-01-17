Selfless volunteers who help bring sports and outdoor spaces to their communities are recognised

David Vickery from Wordsley and Thomas Noblett from Wheaton Aston have been recognised for their positive impact on their communities with a British Citizen Award (BCA) each.

The BCA scheme, in partnership with One Stop, is now in its 10th year and recognises exceptional people who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Dubbed ‘The People’s Honours’, the programme recognises true community heroes for their divergent endeavours and positive impact on society. All 28 award winners will be presented with their awards in a ceremony at the Palace of Westminster this Thursday, January 18.

David Vickery has been a force at Wordsley Wasps for more than 25 years

David Vickery has been the leading force behind Wordsley Wasps Football Club for more than 26 years, giving up his spare time to run the club and help make football accessible and inclusive for all.

The 60-year-old acts as president of the club, overseeing 24 teams, and has done much to help secure the future of the club, from raising £3,500 to negotiating with the local council to get a new home ground and setting up the first ever girls' squad at the club.

In 2014 he started a new under-seven’s girls’ team that he still manages today and, in 2022, he spearheaded a collaboration between Wordsley, Lye Town Ladies and West Bromwich Albion FC, creating a supportive pathway for girls into women’s football.

He said he was thrilled, surprised and very honoured to be given the award and dedicated it to everyone at the club, particular the youngsters, who he said were the future of the club.

He said: "I found out that it was a parent who nominated me for the award as they played for the club when I first started and now has one of his children playing at the club, so there's that generational link.

"I'd really like to dedicate this to everyone at Wordsley Wasps, particularly for the kids, as they are the ones who participate in grassroots football."

Thomas Noblett, known as Ted, has volunteered in his parish of Wheaton Aston for 40 years and is the longest servicing councillor in its history.

Thomas 'Ted' Noblett has been a leading figure in Wheaton Aston for more than 40 years

In addition, the 80-year-old coached local children’s cricket for many years, volunteers on the parish sports club committee and helps with the luncheon club, aimed at older residents who are lonely and vulnerable.

Ted helped install play areas in the parish, aided in a Platinum Jubilee allotment project, and supports the churches in the parish and clubs that they run.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ted was classed as vulnerable, yet he still organised and delivered hampers to even more vulnerable residents at Christmas with a mantra that ‘their needs were of more concern than his own health’.

Ted is also chair of the village hall committee and always looking at ways to bring the community together for events. He is working closely with the parish to reduce its carbon footprint and promotes a healthy lifestyle by helping to make local outdoor spaces attractive and accessible for all.

He said he was honoured to receive the award, but said he was just the figurehead for the good work in the region and wanted to share it with everyone he had worked with.

He said: "I didn't expect this award and it was a huge surprise to everyone as I know there are a lot of people out there who have done more charity work that I have and received no recognition for it.

"I feel that I am just the figurehead for this as there were lots of people involved in this, such as the people who got involved in the cricket and the parish council, so I'd like to dedicate this award to all the parish councillors and everyone who has helped me."

The medal presentation on Thursday will be hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, and attended by BCA patrons Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers; and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.

To find out more about the awards, visit britishcitizenawards.co.uk.