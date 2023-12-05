William 'Bill' Cody, who was in his 70s when he died, served as Dudley's mayor from 1996 to 1997, having served as Labour councillor for Netherton and Woodside from 1986 to 1998.

He then went on to represent Wordsley ward between 2002 and 2004. The late councillor died last week following a short period of illness.

Councillor Bill Cody

Councillor Andrea Goddard, current mayor of Dudley, said: "We are very saddened to hear of the death of former Mayor Bill Cody.

"He went above and beyond in serving this borough both as a ward councillor in Netherton and Woodside and later Wordsley, as well as mayor of Dudley."

Bill Cody joins the Worcestershire and Sherwood foresters in Dudley Marketplace

Those who knew him say the former councillor was noted for being energetic, active and dedicated to improving the lives of those around him.

Councillor Bill Cody gets a bird's eye view of the waterfront along with Prudential chief executive Mike Harris after opening the bank's new building

Councillor Pete Lowe, leader of the Labour Group on Dudley Council said: "The news of Councillor Bill Cody’s passing has come as a shock to us on the Labour benches as he was active in the party until fairly recently.

"Bill was an excellent ward councillor, totally dedicated to improving the lives of his constituents.

Bill Cody celebrates with Cradley Speedway stars, Billy Hamill (left) and Greg Hancock at Dudley Council House

"I have never encountered a mayor more energetic and enthusiastic than Bill and he was a credit to the council and the borough as its ambassador and first citizen, our thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time."

The councillor started his working life as an ambulance worker in 1976, quickly becoming a leading figure in the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), up until his retirement in 2013.

Councillor Bill Cody worked for the West Midlands Ambulance Service

Paying tribute on X (formerly Twitter), Councillor Adam Aston, a paramedic, said: "Bill offered me words of advice and encouragement as a teenager when I was considering a career in the ambulance service and always asked 'How’s it going?' every time I saw him, even after almost 20 years with WMAS."