New play area set to built within housing development

The new £200,000 park will be built on green space in Kirkpatrick Drive in Wordsley.

It is part of the planning agreement when the development was approved in 2015 and will be funded entirely by the developer through the section 106 condition.

The council has been working with the residents’ group on the proposals and has drawn up detailed designs for a play area in keeping with the natural look of the site.

It will include a toddler play area, exercise equipment, a sculpture trail, pathways and fencing.

Letters have been sent to local residents outlining the plans.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "As a child friendly borough we are always looking to bring in facilities to help young people.

"We have been working closely with the residents and ward councillors to bring in the right play equipment and features in this housing development.

"The development is part of a planning agreement which included full funding for the equipment, which is a wonderful opportunity to take.

"I hope future generations of children will enjoy their time on play equipment so close to their home."

Council contractors will begin work on the site in the next few weeks and it is expected to take six months to complete.