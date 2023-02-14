Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorists warned over road closures in Wordsley to improve water mains

By Adam SmithWordsleyPublished: Last Updated:

Motorists have been warned of a road closure as a new clean water supply is installed.

Kinver Street will be closed to improve water works
Kinver Street will be closed to improve water works

Kinver Street, Wordsley will be closed to traffic between High Street and Manor Road from Tuesday, February 21 until Thursday, February 23.

Traffic will be diverted via High Street, Church Road and Manor Road.

A Dudley Council spokesman said: "The purpose of the closure is to safely facilitate the installation of a new clean water supply."

Worcester Street, will also be closed from New Road to Chapel Street from February 20 to 22 for the same reason.

Clockwise diversion: Worcester Street, South Road, High Park Avenue, Enville Street, Bath Road, St Johns Road, New Road

Anti-clockwise diversion: Bath Road, Enville Street, Bridgnorth Road, High Park Avenue, South Road, Worcester Street

Alternate anti-clockwise diversion: Heath Lane, Hagley Road, New Road.

Wordsley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News