Motorists warned over road closures in Wordsley to improve water mains

Kinver Street will be closed to improve water works

Kinver Street, Wordsley will be closed to traffic between High Street and Manor Road from Tuesday, February 21 until Thursday, February 23.

Traffic will be diverted via High Street, Church Road and Manor Road.

A Dudley Council spokesman said: "The purpose of the closure is to safely facilitate the installation of a new clean water supply."

Worcester Street, will also be closed from New Road to Chapel Street from February 20 to 22 for the same reason.

Clockwise diversion: Worcester Street, South Road, High Park Avenue, Enville Street, Bath Road, St Johns Road, New Road

Anti-clockwise diversion: Bath Road, Enville Street, Bridgnorth Road, High Park Avenue, South Road, Worcester Street