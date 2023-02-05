Notification Settings

Portrait of glass blower goes on display at Red House Glass Cone

By Adam SmithWordsleyPublished:

A portrait of glass blower Elliot Walker by Wall Heath artist Keith Turley has gone on public display.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......30/01/2023 Red House glass cone museum, Stourbridge. Glass sculptor Elliott Walker looks at his portrait which is on loan to the museum and was painted by Keith Turley during the glass festival..
The artist painted the portrait of Elliot during last year's International Festival of Glass.

The painting has now taken pride of place at the Red House Glass Cone Museum, Wordsley.

A spokesman for the museum said: "We are thrilled to have local artist, Keith Turley's painting of Elliot Walker, temporarily on display in the Visitor Centre.

"Keith started this portrait right here at the Cone during the International Festival of Glass 2022. This is a great opportunity to see the finished piece. It looks stunning."

The spokesman added: "Elliot Walker is an extremely talented local glass artist and winner of the Netflix series 2, Blown Away! BlowFish Hot shop & Gallery at the Red House Glass Cone."

