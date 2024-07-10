Brewery continues Jude Bellingham pint pledge ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final

The Green Duck Brewery and Taproom in Stourbridge has been running the "Bellingham Scores Blonde" promotion throughout the European Championships, which means that anyone present in the taproom when Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham scores will receive a token for a free pint of Blonde that they can cash in at the next game.

It means that there have been several giveaways by Green Duck after Bellingham scored against Serbia in the group stages, then saved England with an overhead kick in the Round of 16 game against Slovakia, with taproom owner Alex Hill said there had been a decent conversion of people cashing in for their free pint.

He also spoke about the reaction from the taproom and from customers after his goal against Slovakia, as well as what they decided to do after the penalty shootout against Switzerland.

The Green Duck has been full for every game. Photo: Green Duck

He said: "I think around 75 per cent of people who got a token after the Serbia game reconverted to get their pint and while it's moved around for the different games, a lot of people have cashed in.

"We've kept that for every game that Jude scores in and it was absolutely amazing when he scored against Slovakia. I've been here for 10 years and I've seen lots of sports in here, from football to rugby, involving England, but I've never seen it go off like that as everyone was so elated.

The pub erupts into celebrations after England's win against Switzerland. Photo: Green Duck

"I think they'd all accepted it was going to be another England slip up, but that moment of individual brilliance was just amazing.

"We did also agree after he scored in the penalty shootout to honour a free pint as when we started this, we didn't set out terms and conditions and it was a bit of fun, so we said that, technically, he had scored and we're going to roll on with it for the Netherlands game."

The Euros have seen the taproom packed out for each England game. Photo: Green Duck

Mr Hill said he was optimistic about the game on Wednesday night and said that England's progress had really been a boost for the brewery.

He said: "England getting through every round provides such a boost, not just to our business, but to hospitality as a whole as it puts thousands upon thousands of pounds into people's businesses and it's a massive thing for our trade.

"We're still recovering after Covid and with the cost of living, so I think most landlords showing the football are really grateful that England are still moving forward in the competition.

"It's been great for us because the atmosphere has been great and we've played Three Lions and Hey Jude after every game and people have sung along and have gone home happy."