Man's body found in Stourbridge Canal - police say death is 'unexplained'

Police, ambulance and fire crews were spotted early this morning near lock 13 by the Glass Cones in Wordsley and the tow path was closed off to pedestrians.

Police at the canal near to Red House Glass Cone, Wordsley, after the body of a man was found.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that they found a man's body in the canal off Bridge Street in Dudley just after 8am today (Friday).

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an incident on Stourbridge Canal, Wordsley at 8.11am. We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and The WMAS Critical Care Car to the scene where, upon arrival, crews found a male, in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support however, sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed deceased on scene."

Residents have reported heavy traffic around the Glass Cones area in Wordsley.

An ambulance waits at the Glass Museum after the body of a man was found.

Manager of the Red House Cones, Kate Jones, told the Express & Star what she saw as she came into work this morning.

"All I saw was a sea of blue lights outside the glass museum," she said. "I have no idea what might have happened, but really hope everyone is ok."

