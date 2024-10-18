Man's body found in Stourbridge Canal - police say death is 'unexplained'
The body of a man has been found in a Stourbridge canal, police have confirmed.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were spotted early this morning near lock 13 by the Glass Cones in Wordsley and the tow path was closed off to pedestrians.
West Midlands Police has now confirmed that they found a man's body in the canal off Bridge Street in Dudley just after 8am today (Friday).
His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an incident on Stourbridge Canal, Wordsley at 8.11am. We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and The WMAS Critical Care Car to the scene where, upon arrival, crews found a male, in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support however, sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed deceased on scene."
Residents have reported heavy traffic around the Glass Cones area in Wordsley.
Manager of the Red House Cones, Kate Jones, told the Express & Star what she saw as she came into work this morning.
"All I saw was a sea of blue lights outside the glass museum," she said. "I have no idea what might have happened, but really hope everyone is ok."
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a man's body was found in the canal off Bridge Street, Dudley at just after 8am today (18 Oct).
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquires are ongoing."