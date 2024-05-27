Street to close for a fortnight for roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Part of Love Lane, in Oldswinford, will be shut to the junction with Swinford Road from Thursday to June 19.

The closure will operate between 9.30am-3.30pm daily. Traffic will be diverted via Hagley Road, Worcester Lane, Cobham Road, Love Lane and vice versa for the Dudley Council repair project.

For more details contact 01384 815453.