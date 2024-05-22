Fire chiefs reveal cause of Stourbridge flat fire where man was 'seriously injured'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise building in Green Street at about 12.40pm on May 16.

Fire crews in Green Street, Stourbridge, on the day of the blaze

Five fire engines were called to the scene and crews successfully extinguished the flames at 1.36pm.

A man was rescued from inside the flat by firefighters and a neighbouring resident was brought to safety without injury.

Fire chiefs have confirmed the blaze was started accidentally

Paramedics at the scene administered specialist trauma care to a man who was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

The incident was scaled down at about 2.40pm, as some firefighters remained to assess smoke logging.

Investigation officers at West Midlands Fire Service have since revealed the blaze was started accidentally.