Police issue update after man left in 'critical condition' in Amblecote crash

Paramedics rushed to the collision in High Street, Amblecote, at around 12.35am on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man in critical condition outside of a car which had come off the road and had been involved in a crash.

Police previously confirmed the car had ploughed into parked vehicles on the street.

Police tape could be seen at the scene of the crash on Sunday

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

"A man was found outside of the vehicle in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with MERIT travelling on board to continue treatment en route."

The road remained shut well into Sunday

After the crash, officers began a search for another person who was thought to have been in the car.

A 30-year-old man then presented himself at hospital with serious injuries hours later and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday that he remains in custody for questioning.

The High Street was partially closed, between Stourbridge town centre and a crossroads with the A4102, in the aftermath of the crash but reopened on Sunday afternoon.