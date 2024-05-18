'We can't wait to welcome people to our town and celebrate its musical heritage'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One Heart One Way will see shows at multiple venues in the town centre on Saturday, May 25, including a big outdoor stage under the clock in Stourbridge High Street.

The headline show will feature town chart-toppers Ned’s Atomic Dustbin at Stourbridge Town Hall, with the Neds being joined by Jesus Jones and Joyce at the show, which only has a few tickets left and runs from 6pm to 11pm.

Four other venues are also hosting free and paid-for music events.

At Claptrap the Venue, Kill Your Television Part One will be a free entry event from 2pm to 7pm featuring live bands.

Kill Your Television Part Two is ticket-only and runs from 8pm to 2am, featuring live bands and guest DJs and is also the home of the official One Heart One Way after party.

Acclaimed folk musician Alex Hart tops the bill for a ticketed event at The Talbot Hotel from 7.15pm, with Gary O’Dea and Catch The Rain in support.

At The Duke William, an open mic event run by Plugged Inn from 12pm to 5pm is free entry and open to anyone to take part, with guest acts including Notion of Fortune, Deeprootjuice, No Business and Kerry Worton Trio.

Musician Kerry Worton poses with Ned's Atomic Dustbin's Jonn Penney, and fellow musicians and venue owners ahead of the One Heart One Way festival

At The Mitre, a ticketed event from 5pm to 9pm will feature Black Country rock bands Parlour Creepers, Stoneload and My Great Affliction.

The outdoor stage will feature live music from 11am to 5pm with performers including The Vinyl Steppers, Back Chat Brass and Bhangra Smash Up.

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: “There is not long to go now and we really can’t wait to welcome people to the town for this very special event.

“There really will be something for everyone. One Heart One Way is a collaboration with venues and businesses in the town to celebrate the immense influence of music in the town, past and present.

“We hope it will be first event of many, and inspire a fresh wave of engagement in music lovers and players.”

For a full list of One Heart One Way events, and to book tickets, go to boroughhalls.co.uk/one-heart-one-way.html.