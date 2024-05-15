Cyclist taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after crash with lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the A456/Hagley Hill at Hagley at about 1.35pm to reports of a collision involving a male cyclist and a lorry.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a cyclist and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"The cyclist, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment."

The eastbound A456 was closed after the crash. West Mercia Police was in attendance.