Chick flick parody show set to hit region's theatre

American comics Kerry Ipema and KK Apple bring the comedy parody Six Chick Flicks to Stourbridge Town Hall on Friday, May 31.

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: “Fresh from a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, this smash hit comedy parodies your favourite chick flicks in one hysterical, fast-paced show.

“From the deck of the Titanic to the glittery pink halls of Harvard Law, watch as New York City comedians Kerry Ipema and KK Apple transform the stage with songs, dance breaks, and pop culture hilarity.

“If you love chick flicks, you will love this show.

"If you hate chick flicks, you will still love this show.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

There are a few tickets still available either via the box office on (01384) 812812 or online at dudleyboroughhalls.co.uk.

People can save 20 per cent on group bookings when buying eight or more tickets.