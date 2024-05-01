Final call for Stourbridge Royal British Legion club with closing date days away

The club will close its doors after a final weekend in which live music, nostalgia and a final drink will be on the agenda.

Stourbridge Royal British Legion which is set to close after the final weekend

Two weeks ago, the Express & Star reported how the club in Enville Street was on the brink of closure after a new committee which had been put in place inherited a 'parlous' financial situation.

They had hoped there would be a 'window of opportunity' to save the club, which dates back to the early 20th century and has been a regular meeting place for veterans since then – it also serves as the headquarters for the Stourbridge branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and contains hundreds of items of forces memorabilia.