Final call for Stourbridge Royal British Legion club with closing date days away
This week could see the last post and the final weekend for Stourbridge's Royal British Legion which is set to close for good on Monday.
The club will close its doors after a final weekend in which live music, nostalgia and a final drink will be on the agenda.
Two weeks ago, the Express & Star reported how the club in Enville Street was on the brink of closure after a new committee which had been put in place inherited a 'parlous' financial situation.
They had hoped there would be a 'window of opportunity' to save the club, which dates back to the early 20th century and has been a regular meeting place for veterans since then – it also serves as the headquarters for the Stourbridge branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and contains hundreds of items of forces memorabilia.