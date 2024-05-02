CCTV appeal following 'large' Lego theft from Stourbridge store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has released a CCTV image of a man and woman officers want to talk to.

The incident happened in a store on Stourbridge High Street at around 7pm on April 26.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Do you know this man and woman?

"We want to speak to them after a large amount of Lego was stolen from a store on High Street, Stourbridge at around 7pm on 26 April."

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact using live chat on the police force's website or call 101, quoting 20/446446/24.