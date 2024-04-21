Express & Star
Woman, 93, rescued from Quarry Bank home after fire starts in microwave

A 93-year-old Quarry Bank woman was led to safety by firefighters after a fire started in her microwave.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Crews were called out to a kitchen fire in Quarry Bank

Fire crews attended the property at 2.40pm on Sunday after a smoke detector alerted her careline company.

A statement from the West Midlands Fire Service said a small fire had started in a microwave in the rear kitchen of the property.

The crews ventilated the building and requested assistance from ambulance personnel.

