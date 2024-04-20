Those are the words of members of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) and the Stourbridge Royal British Legion (RBL) who regularly meet at the latter’s Enville Street venue which is under threat.

Members of the new committee were 'forced to vote for its closure' on Tuesday due to its financial predicament unless it could raise significant funds.

But since then, members, wellwishers and the general public have rallied round to raise £1,300 from a crowd funder which was launched on the Wednesday, the day after the committee meeting.

The RNA is just one of the branches of the military which is represented by the Stourbridge branch and if the club – which dates back to the 1920s – is forced to shut, they and other members will be forced to find another building, possibly elsewhere in the borough.

Branches of the RBL at Quarry Bank, Halesowen, have closed down in recent times but members of the Stourbridge branch say they are determined to save their building.