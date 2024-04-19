Stourbridge real ale pub has three brewery tap takeovers planned

On April 25 the Red House Boutique in Foster Street East will feature beers from Derbyshire's Thornbridge Brewery.

The next will see Brew York featured on May 30 and on June 27 Nothing Bound Brewing Company is featured.

Nothing Bound is based at Chapel Farm, Heightington, Bewdley, Worcestershire.

Thornbridge will be bringing four keg and six cask ales for customers to try.

The tap takeovers run from 6pm to 11pm at the pub which is part of the Red Pub Company chain.