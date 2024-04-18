Stourbridge Royal British Legion's home under threat unless it can raise 'significant' funds

Keith Evans, vice chairman and community support officer for the branch based in Enville Street, said a new committee was put in place a number of weeks ago, but it had inherited a very difficult financial situation.

In a message on Facebook, the club said members had been forced to vote for its closure on Tuesday due to the predicament it had been left in.

But it said there may be a "window of opportunity" for the club to be saved if funds can be raised.

Mr Evans said the club had been pivotal to the day to day running of the Royal British Legion branch for almost 70 years, as well as a communal hub for generations of veterans, their families and the people of Stourbridge.

He said its closure would leave a void within the community and has urged anyone who can offer any financial help to get in touch.

A crowdfunding page is also due to launch to help pull in funding.

Mr Evans said: “Most regrettably the Royal British Legion club has been left in a very difficult financial situation.

"A new committee was put in place some weeks ago, but despite their valiant efforts, the club will have to close if a significant cash injection is not received immediately.

"The Royal British Legion branch, the charity, is saddened that the hard work of the current club committee has not been able to avoid this predicament, and are working closely with them to save the club, the home of the Stourbridge Royal British Legion.

"The club has been pivotal to the day to day running of the branch for almost 70 years, and a communal hub for generations of veterans, their families and the people of Stourbridge.

"Its closure would leave a void within the Stourbridge community at a time where cohesion and support have never been more important.

"Financial help for the club is required now, and any individuals or businesses wishing to donate to the club should do so immediately by contacting the new finance manager Tony Harrison on 07870 215975 or email the club at RBL.Club.Stourbridge@gmail.com.

"We have also been informed that a crowdfunding page shall be launched imminently, which our social media shall signpost people to.

"Should people wish to donate to 'The Club', please do not direct these funds to The Royal British Legion or Poppy Appeal, as this is a different organisation. Please use one of the methods of donation previously mentioned."

He said the branch continued to function as always and was available to support veterans and their families within the Stourbridge community.

Mr Evans can be contacted by email at Stourbridge.Vicechairman@RBL.Community