Dramatic footage shows suspects fleeing scene after suspected stolen car smashes into city home

The vehicle had failed to stop for officers when it smashed into the house on Chipperfield Road, Bromford, at around 12pm on Monday.

The occupants of the car fled the scene, whilst a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital to be assessed.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Wednesday that no arrests had been made in connection to the crash and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The force has released CCTV footage of the incident which shows two men fleeing the scene.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 1799 of April 15.