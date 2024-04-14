'I can't sleep out of fear of yobs who throw bricks, start fires and abuse residents'

Youths have been seen hurling eggs and bricks at homes and vehicles, verbally abusing residents, driving cars and riding off-road motorcycles dangerously and starting fires.

Local councillor Tim Crumpton is calling for a public meeting with police however Halesowen’s top neighbourhood police officer says action is already being taken.

A resident, who did not wish to be identified, said: “It’s really scary, I am at my window all the while because they are throwing things and banging on doors.

“The abuse is horrible to hear, it makes you wonder what the world is coming to.

“I haven’t had any sleep, you only have to hear something and you are at your window or looking at cameras.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this, you are on tenterhooks all the while.”