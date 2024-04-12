Take giggling to another level in free laughter yoga class marking special day

Every year, all around the world on the first Sunday in May, World Laughter Day is marked.

World Laughter Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits, as well as about thousands of community groups around the world who regularly practice comedy that promote wellness and overall well-being.

This year it will be marked on Sunday, May 5.

And people will have the chance to take part in a laughter yoga session, which combines laughter exercises with deep breathing.

It is described as an aerobic exercise and leaves participants feeling energised, uplifted and connected to each other.

The one-hour class will be held from 11am at The Hub Building, Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge.

Visit merriemaggie.co.uk/world-laughter-day-2020 to find out more and places can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/world-laughter-day-celebration-tickets-877889580367

Contact Maggie by emailing maggie@merriemaggie.co.uk or calling 07565 219567 for more details.