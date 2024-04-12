Hunt on for signed Topps trading card of Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham which could fetch thousands at auction

Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid, signed the card with an inscription 'just a boy from Birmingham' in a video on Instagram.

The one of a kind card will be inserted into a random pack of Topps UEFA Club Competitions 2023/24. The card could be in any pack worldwide.

"I'm really proud of where I'm from and the people who helped raise me from Birmingham," said Bellingham in the video.

"I'm probably one of the first Brummies to play for La Liga, let alone Real Madrid," he said.

"We could see this card fetching up to $10,000 at auction," said Jason Flynn, host of the Soccer Cards United podcast.

It will be on collectors most-wanted list, according to Fanatic Collectables, who own the Topps brand.

"Given Jude's superstar status, young age, and the number of high-end collectors already interested in him, it's not hard to see this card attracting massive interest," said Mr Flynn.

Trading cards from earlier in the player's careers tend to be the main attraction for collectors, but it is rare that a card from a player's fourth year would get so much attention, he said.

The UEFA Club Competitions 2023/24 packs will be available to buy from April 12.

By Murthaza Ali-Hassan